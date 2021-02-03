Universa (UTNP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.60 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Universa has a market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $98,730.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00834951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.86 or 0.04808436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (CRYPTO:UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

