Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

UTL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Unitil has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $622.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

