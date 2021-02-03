United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock remained flat at $$26.50 during trading on Wednesday. 935,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

