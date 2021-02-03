United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 9.7%

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 10,631,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,677,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 12,320.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $5,467,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

