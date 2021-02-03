United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 395.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in United Rentals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

