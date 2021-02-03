Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $103,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

