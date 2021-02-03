Unify 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,032.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $52,184.22 and approximately $15,032.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.83 or 0.00414860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003637 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

