Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post sales of $336.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $259.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.