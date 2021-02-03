Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $4.88. Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Ukrproduct Group Limited (UKR.L) (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

