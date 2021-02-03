UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 4332584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.39 million and a P/E ratio of -26.82.

About UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX Co. (UEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.