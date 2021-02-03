UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $842.50

UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 842.50 ($11.01) and last traded at GBX 839 ($10.96), with a volume of 17167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827.50 ($10.81).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 789.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 752.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

