UBS Group Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $241.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $227.00 to $241.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $177.12 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average of $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,159,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,352,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.