Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSFY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. 38,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,003.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.