Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

UBSFY opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,003.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

