U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

NYSE SLCA opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $637.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.22.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

