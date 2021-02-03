U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 1,992,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,520,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 197.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

