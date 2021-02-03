Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells $63,195.52 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 10,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $63,195.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 5,234,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,573. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

