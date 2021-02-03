Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells $169,103.04 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 27,813 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $169,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,168.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Ross Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 724,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

