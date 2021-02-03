TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.75

Shares of TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.51, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.37. The company has a market cap of C$444.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.29.

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

