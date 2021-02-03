Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Shares Down 12.7%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s stock price was down 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 8,652,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 3,937,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Tuscan by 108.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,167 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Tuscan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Tuscan by 812.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 841,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 749,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tuscan by 765.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 387,187 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tuscan during the third quarter worth $4,085,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

