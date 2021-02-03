Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of TPTX opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

