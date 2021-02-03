Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.18. 475,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,652. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,920.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594 in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

