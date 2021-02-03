Tufton Capital Management Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,013,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,907,633. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of -271.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

