Tufton Capital Management Makes New $234,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.52. 24,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,518. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.