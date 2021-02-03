Tufton Capital Management Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.82. 135,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

