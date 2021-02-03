Tufton Capital Management Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.96. The company had a trading volume of 260,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,511. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.