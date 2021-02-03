Tufton Capital Management Acquires 270 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 289,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,986,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $210.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.