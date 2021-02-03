Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 5,000 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total value of $397,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,591,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $885.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Tucows by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,609,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tucows during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tucows by 446.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

