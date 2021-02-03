TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak bought 5,758 shares of TSR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,699.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $35,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TSR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSRI traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 12,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.23. TSR has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

