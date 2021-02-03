Truist Securiti Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Stryker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

SYK stock opened at $235.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 88,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

