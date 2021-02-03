Truist Securiti Weighs in on MarineMax, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $941.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,148.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.