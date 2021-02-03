Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CATY. Truist lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CATY opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

