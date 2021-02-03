Truist Securiti Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $88.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

