TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $379.62 million and $118.11 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00067939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00896358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.28 or 0.04682460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014870 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 379,781,548 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

