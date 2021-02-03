TrueDeck (TDP) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $149,800.49 and approximately $12,285.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00843580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00047428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.95 or 0.04642676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

