Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Triumph Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

