TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.81. Approximately 1,925,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,829,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

