Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,612.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $171,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

