Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 201.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 344,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 31.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

TRIB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,614. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 277.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.