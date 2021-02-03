TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

