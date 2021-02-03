Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TVTX opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.