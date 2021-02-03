Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $48.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 12,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,375. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.