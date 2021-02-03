TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Position Lessened by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,423 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TransMedics Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

TMDX stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $583.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,617 shares of company stock worth $430,718. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.