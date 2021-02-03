Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Transcat stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,458. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $295.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $769,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

