Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.27

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.56. Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 223,336 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRZ. CIBC upped their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian cut their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$173.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.31) by C($1.83). The company had revenue of C$28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -2.1100001 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

