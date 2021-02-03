TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 973,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.1 days.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRSWF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

