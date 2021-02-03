Traders Purchase Large Volume of SuRo Capital Put Options (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,080 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the average volume of 367 put options.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $735,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,518.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 17,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $180,842.13. Insiders acquired 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $284.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

