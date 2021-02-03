Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Put Options (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 933 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,214% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 put options.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,103. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,201 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 268,410 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

