TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 1,761,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,309,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY)

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.