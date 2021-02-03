Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 24.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7,627.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

